BBH administration opens renovated floor of Emergency

Rawalpindi-The management of Benazir Bhutto Hospital (BBH) on Tuesday opened the first floor of Emergency Department after completing its renovation and repair work in more than two months.

The opening ceremony was also held in the hospital. Following the instructions of Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi, the acting Provincial Minister for Primary Health and Population Welfare Dr Jamal Nasir attended the ceremony and inspected the construction work. He was flanked by Vice Chancellor (VC) Rawalpindi Medical University (RMU) Prof Dr Muhamamd Umar, Medical Superintendent (MS) BBH Dr Syed Tahir Rizvi and other senior and junior doctors.

The provincial minister praised the hospital administration for making the first floor functional in a short period of time.

There is a capacity of 37 beds on the first floor of the emergency block where medical facilities are being provided to the patients while 16 beds are available on the ground floor of the emergency block.

Dr. Jamal Nasir directed to make functional the ground floor of the emergency block soon and said that the speed of work on the ground floor of the emergency block should not be affected due to Eid-ul-Azha holidays so that the patients do not have to face problems.

The minister said that the work of months should be completed in days, do not compromise on the quality of work, because people come to the hospital in pain and illness, so feel the pain and the suffering of people.

The rest of the work on emergency block should be completed at a faster pace, he added. He said that last week the Chief Minister paid a surprise visit to Benazir Bhutto Hospital and expressed his concern after seeing the increase in the number of patients in the emergency block, while the emergency block was opened for public only five days after the Chief Minister’s visit.

Dr. Jamal Nasir said that deficiencies and shortcomings should be removed through the process of self-accountability and further instructions of the Chief Minister should be followed. However, the hospital administration and building department deserve praise for working day and night, he added. He said that public health is a priority, and day and night have been dedicated for the convenience of the people, unannounced visits are being made to treatment centers in remote areas and all DHOs and DDHOs have also been mobilized for field visits.

The provincial minister said that there are definitely problems and challenges, and there are serious ones, but our motivation and determination is high, and the people will feel the improvement in public health facilities.

Dr. Jamal Nasir made a detailed review of the facilities of the emergency block and assessed the mood of the patients.