Budget of Hazara Varsity approved

PESHAWAR - The Senate meeting of Hazara University Manshera, chaired by Justice (R) Irshad Qaisar, the provincial caretaker minister for Higher Education, approved a budget of Rs 4,283 million for the fiscal year 2023-24 on Wednesday.

In addition to the vice-chancellor of Hazara University, members of the senate also participated in the meeting. The session extensively discussed the financial matters of the university. It was disclosed that Rs 800 million has been allocated for development projects, and an endowment fund has been established to enhance the university’s financial situation.