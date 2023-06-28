Wednesday, June 28, 2023
CCP finalises Eid security plan

June 28, 2023
PESHAWAR   -   The Capital City Police (CCP) on Tuesday finalised a comprehensive security plan to ensure peace in the provincial capital on Eid-ul-Azha.

According to SSP Operations, more than four thousand policemen would perform security duty on Eid while the public holidays and leaves of police had also been cancelled. Ababeel squad, city patrol and police mobile would patrol in the city to keep an eye on suspicious activities, adding that police had tightened security on all internal and external routes of the city.

Similarly, the police would be deployed outside Eidghas and all sensitive mosques in the city. Traffic police will also be deployed to keep an eye on suspicious activities and persons.

