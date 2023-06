QUETTA - Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo on Tues­day approved a two-month special amnesty for convicted pris­oners of Balochistan jails and judicial lock-up prisoners on the occasion of Eid ul-Azha.

However, the relaxation in the period of imprisonment would not be applicable to prisoners involved in serious crimes. The written instructions have been issued by the Chief Minister to the Department of Home and Tribal Affairs to implement order.