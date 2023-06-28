College principal faces multiple inquiries amid calls for his removal

ISLAMABAD - The employees of the Government Graduate College of Science, Multan have been complaining against the principal of the educational institution for inefficiency, financial mismanagement and most importantly harassment of a female teacher but to no avail.

They believe that unless the principal is removed from the office, a fair inquiry into the allegations is not possible. Prof Aftab Ahmad Ansari (Ex-Principal Government Graduate College of Science Multan), prayed to the Secretary Higher Eduction Department (Sough Punjab), Multan to carry out an independent inquiry into the misuse of authority by the incharge principal and his alleged misconduct, documents available with this scribe suggest.

Habib Ahmed, an Associate Professor of Economics is separately a complainant against the in-charge principal for being the latter personal to him. He alleged that the incharge principal was vindictive to him for unknown reasons. He said in his complaint to the Director Education that the in-charge principal has been accusing him of not handing over official record. He said the facts were totally different.

Maimoona Yasmeen, a lecturer of Botany at the college alleged that a college employee harassed her on the behest of the principal in-charge Zafar Iqbal. She also alleged that the in-charge principal pressured her to help her daughter in the 9th class exams being superintendent of an examination centre which she denied just to get prejudicial treatment.

Teachers at the college also collectively approached Director Education (Colleges) Multan Division to get the principal removed from the office as he has been using his official authority to blackmail and pressurise the ‘aggrieved’ staff. They further believe that the principal may more likely tamper with the official record as well as CCTV footage of certain ‘unfortunate’ occurrences on the campus. They said multiple inquiries are under way against the in-charge principal over charges of inefficiency, financial mismanagement, and harassment towards a female teacher and added keeping in view the larger interest of fair justice, the powers of the principal be withdrawn.

When contacted, in-charge principal Zafar Iqbal termed the complaints against him a ploy to escape accountability. He said all the complainants against him have been involved in corruption in some way. He said the complainants were found involved in embezzlement in canteen funds.

When asked about the complaints against him, Iqbal said it’s an attempt on part of the ‘corrupt’ to divert focus. He said he was not in the office when something bad happened to a female staffer. “It is all pre-planned and all those involved in corruption will be brought to justice,” he said.