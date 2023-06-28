Commissioner vows mega cleanliness operation on Eidul Azha

MULTAN - Commissioner Amir Khatak vowed to launch a mega cleanli­ness operation by following con­crete measures in every nook and corner of the city on days of Eid ul Azha. During a press briefing while flanked by DC Multan, Umar Jahan­gir and CEO Waste Management, Shahid Yaqoob, Amir Khatak said the sanitation staff was increased remarkably with the required hygiene facilities as compared to the last year to better remove and dump animal waste assembled in any part of the city. Deputy Com­missioner adding viewpoint of the Commissioner stated further as waste bags were distributed maximum level door to door to safely dump offals after animals’ sacrifice. Awareness camps were set up at populated places with the additional function of addressing people’s complaints by and large on the spot. About 1139 com­plaint cell were being activated to timely resolve complainants’’ problems. The redressal time was fixed to two hours maximum, said Umar Jahangir. Mobile numbers of the sector in charges of the waste management service were being published in mainstream news­papers, he added. By the eve­ning, we’ll get zero waste on the day, DC maintained.

Shahid Yaqoob said on the oc­casion that heavy machinery with dumpers would keep on lifting animal waste round the clock in order to give usual look to the city. He said sector-wise arrange­ments were being constituted on four days of the festival of sac­rifice. Like Nishtar sector was distributed in five areas, to be cov­ered through 12 vehicles, he said. He said the control room would be activated for whole 24 hours. “Feedback matters and I would request masses to point out any loopholes that emerge against ar­rangements of cleanliness” said Umar Jahangir in a concluding note of the press briefing.

OVER 50 BRICK KILNS, 10 INDUSTRIAL UNITS SEALED: DC

Deputy Commissioner Omar Jahangir said on Tuesday that a crackdown has been launched against facilities causing envi­ronmental degradation and over 50 brick kilns have been sealed in the district on failure to adopt environment-friendly zig-zag technology. Moreover, 10 indus­trial units were also sealed on ig­noring environmental protection guidelines, DC said in a statement.

He said that over 100 brick kilns were inspected during June 2023 and those violating guidelines were challaned. He said that 37 cases were also got registered by the environment protection department and or­ders have been issued to inspect all the industrial units and brick kilns in Multan to overpower pollution in the district.