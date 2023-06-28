Wednesday, June 28, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

CTD foils two plans of terrorsim

OUR STAFF REPORT
June 28, 2023
Regional, Karachi

HYDERABAD-The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) has claimed to have foiled 2 plans of terrorsim by arresting many suspected terrorists belonging to a banned outfit in separate intelligence based operations.

The CTD’s spokesman informed here on Tuesday that they recovered 2 handgrenades from possession of those suspected terrorists.

According to him, a team of the CTD apprehended Muhammad Yaseen Baloch from Sujawal road in Tando Muhammad Khan district and recovered explosive material and a hand grenade. The spokesman said, during preliminary interrogation that Baloch was planning to throw a hand grenade on the personnel of a law enforcement agency in Tando Muhammad Khan. He told that in another action in Matiari district, the CTD rounded up Osama Wattu and recovered a grenade from his possession.

According to him, Wattu also operated in Naushehro Feroze and that he was able to use a variety of firearms. The spokesman claimed that Wattu was also planning to throw the grenade at a check post of a LEA.

New Zealand’s leader Chris Hipkins under fire over backup plane for overseas trip  

Tags:

OUR STAFF REPORT

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-06-27/Lahore/epaper_img_1687845249.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023