Wednesday, June 28, 2023
Dacoits kill man, snatch motorcycle

Agencies
June 28, 2023
RAJANPUR   -   Three unidentified dacoits snatched a motorcycle from the young man and shot him dead after he tried to escape in the suburbs of the city, po­lice said on Tuesday. Saleem s/o Haji Raheem Bakhsh Gurmani was go­ing from Rajanpur city to his home in Muhammad Pur Gum Wala when three unidentified accused tried to stop him soon after he crossed the nulleh. The accused then opened fire at the young man which caused him severe injuries. They sped away with his motorcycle. Saleem succumbed to injuries while being shifted to hos­pital. The district police spokesman said that a case has been registered against the accused and further legal action was being taken.

