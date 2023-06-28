Destructive Rains

The environment has been unrelenting for Pakistan, and new predictions allude to a future that is potentially more destructive. Pre-monsoon rains have already wreaked havoc across major areas of the country, including Punjab and KP. At least 20 people have died due to infrastructural collapse, lightning strikes, electrocution and overall flooding. This is extremely concerning, especially when we take into account that we are yet to experience monsoon rains that flooded most of the country last year. One must ask what the government and relevant authorities are doing to prepare for this climate disaster, and whether action is being taken with the urgency required.

The death toll in Punjab has increased to 20 after 14 more people lost their lives due to drowning, lightning and electrocution. The unfortunate reality is that shoddy power lines are unable to endure the impact of heavy thunderstorms, wind and rain. These active power lives fall onto the roads, where water collects due to horribly maintained drainage and sewerage systems. What we have as a result is a major hazard that can instantly take the lives of people who are unlucky enough to step foot in the electrified water. One could provide an exception if this was a one-off case but electrocution is a common occurrence in Pakistan because power lines are simply not maintained, nor are they durable or safely installed. The loss of life in this instance is avoidable, and it is a shame to see the government act negligently when the solution is rather simple and requires minimal effort. Upgradation is the need of the hour not only to improve distribution systems across the country but to protect citizens from electrocution.

On top of all this, unstable infrastructure and house construction adds to the risk of injury during rainy seasons. More than 20 people across Punjab and KP were taken to emergency rooms because walls, rooftops and buildings collapsed as the first hit of winds and rain. Others simply drowned because infrastructure planning fails to account for the need for drainage systems. As a country that is likely to experience the worst forms of monsoon rains simply because of its geographical location, one would assume that the authorities would embark upon development projects that factor in these externalities as well, but alas. It is not enough to state that protective measures must be taken after all the damage has been done and people have died; we need the government to act proactively and in advance.