Unlike crypto, stocks, and bonds, real estate is the most affected by climate change. Hazards, such as floods and hurricanes, are the biggest challenges it faces. In many developed countries of the Western world, hurricanes and floods have wiped out entire neighbourhoods. In Pakistan, we also saw the floods that took away entire villages. Pakistan’s climate is very volatile, which makes real estate vulnerable.

Keeping in view the imperative impact of climate change on real estate, companies like AAA Associates have focused solely on vertical development. It is the only way to prevent the use of cultivable land by housing societies. Moreover, it has also sought to use value engineering procedures that incorporate environmentally friendly materials. It also encourages the use of sustainable green technology so that CO2 emissions can be decreased.

It is also a fact that one country cannot take responsibility for tackling climate change, as it is a global issue. Pakistan only emits a very low percentage of carbon but remains the most affected country due to climate change. It witnessed floods in the previous year that inundated many areas. This year, northern areas have felt the impact of climate change as the water levels in dams have reportedly decreased in areas such as Skardu. The glaciers are not melting due to delayed summers, and as a result, we are witnessing water levels going down.

The rapid fluctuations in weather patterns are a signal of devastating climatic changes that can potentially bring natural disasters such as floods and droughts. Both of these calamities have potential dangers for the population as well as the real estate sector. The successful business models of companies such as AAA Associates can prevent the danger of market failures, but the climate is something that is outside their scope and cannot be controlled.

WAQAS ASMAT,

Islamabad.