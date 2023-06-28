In what is being viewed as an unprecedented move, the Pakistan Army dismissed its three senior officers, including a lieutenant general, for their failure to prevent rioters on May 9 from ransacking military installations. Now that the army has completed its investigation into the events of May 9, it is seeking to drive home one message, accountability will extend to everyone and everything will be done by the book.

Besides sacking three officers, disciplinary action had also been taken against 15 other men in uniform, including three major generals and seven brigadiers. During a press conference on Monday, the ISPR made it clear that disciplinary action had been taken against those officials who failed to maintain the security and sanctity of the cantonments, military installations, GHQ and Jinnah House. Two inquiries were conducted in this regard, and the Pakistan Army and the military leadership were aware of the events of May 9 and there was a process of self-accountability within the army which has been carried out without any discrimination and “the higher the position, the greater the responsibility”.

The army is of the view that this episode must be viewed from the perspective of elements taking the law in their hand, and that too after being influenced by a biased narrative. There are those who have been questioning these developments and accountability proceedings by arguing that many people are being punished for showing restraint against their fellow countrymen. However, the army disagrees with this interpretation, and has pointed out that there is a difference between restraint and inaction. While using any kind of violence against civilians is the very last resort, there are certain SOPs to be adhered to manage the situation, and those punished chose to ignore those very SOPs.

Procedural objections can and will be raised, but the army is clear-headed in its resolve, and is seeking to consistently drive home the message that regardless of status, profile, or rank, anyone who planned or facilitated the events on May 9 will neither be forgiven nor forgotten.