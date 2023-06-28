ECC approves Rs200m TSG in favour of DAGP to meet employee related expenses

ISLAMABAD-The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet on Tuesday approved Rs200 million in favour of Department of the Auditor General of Pakistan (DAGP) to meet employee related expenses.

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar chaired the meeting of the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet. The ECC considered and approved technical supplementary grant of Rs200 million in favour of Department of the Auditor General of Pakistan (DAGP) to meet employee related expenses. The ECC reconsidered a summary of Ministry of Interior and approved a technical supplementary grant of Rs. 3813.95 million i-e Rs. 2989.37 million for FC KP(North) and Rs. 824.58 million for FC KP(South) for ration bills. The ECC also considered, discussed and approved a summary of Petroleum Division regarding policy guidelines for import on foreign supplier’s account through customs bonded Storage facilities. Federal Minister for Commerce Syed Naveed Qamar, Minister of State for Petroleum Musadik Masood Malik, SAPM on Finance Tariq Bajwa, Coordinator to the PM on Economy Bilal Azhar Kayani, federal secretaries and other senior officers attended the meeting.

Meanwhile, Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar chaired a meeting on matters related to Civil Aviation Division and Airport Security Force, at Finance Division. The chair was briefed on the issues being faced by the aviation sector pertaining to regulation, service provision, security, safety and enhancement of state capacity in aviation sector. The meeting discussed the necessary amendments required in the aviation laws/ordinances in order to ensure effective service provision to improve the standards of aviation sector in Pakistan to meet the international standards for resumption of PIA flights to the USA, UK and the Europe. Federal Minister for Aviation and Railways Khawaja Saad Rafique, Federal Minister for Commerce Syed Naveed Qamar, SAPM on Finance Tariq Bajwa, Secretary Aviation, DG ASF, DG CAA and senior officers from Finance and Aviation attended the meeting.