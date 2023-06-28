As we approach another Eid, we find ourselves facing familiar challenges. Soaring inflation rates have cast a gloomy shadow over the festivities. The repercussions of this economic strain are evident in the dwindling foot traffic at local markets, where the spirit of celebration once thrived. The cost of animals at cattle markets has skyrocketed, effectively barring even more individuals from embracing this sacred tradition. In such testing times, it becomes imperative for the fortunate among us to remain mindful of the struggles our fellow countrymen endure and extend a compassionate hand.

As we reflect on the true essence of Eid, we are reminded of the values it represents: compassion, unity, and solidarity. It is during these trying moments that these values should guide our actions. The economic hardships faced by many should not be dismissed or overlooked, but rather met with empathy and generosity.

While we acknowledge that individuals have their own financial responsibilities and constraints, we must also recognise that acts of kindness can come in various forms. For those who are financially secure, there exists an opportunity to make a profound impact on the lives of others. Even a modest contribution can alleviate the burden for a family striving to celebrate this festive occasion.

Communities can also come together to organise initiatives that ensure a more inclusive Eid experience. Charitable organisations, local businesses, and concerned citizens can collaborate to provide affordable alternatives and facilitate access to sacrificial animals for those struggling financially. Through collective effort and a shared commitment to social justice, we can help bridge the gap and restore the joy of Eid to those who have been disenfranchised by economic hardships.

Let us remember that Eid is not merely a time for personal indulgence but a time to extend our hearts and hands to those in need. By offering support to our less fortunate brethren, we not only uphold the spirit of Eid but also foster a sense of unity and cohesion within our society. The strength of a nation lies not only in the prosperity of its privileged few but also in the welfare of its most vulnerable members.