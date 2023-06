ISLAMABAD - Feder­al Minister for Finance and Rev­enue Senator Muhammad Ishaq Dar on Tuesday said for the first time in the country’s history, the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) had collected Rs 7,000 billion an­nual tax by June 26, 2023. “This Fiscal Year 2022-23 will end on June 30 and it is hoped that more revenue will be collected, which will be the first time in the his­tory of the country,” the minister wrote on Twitter.