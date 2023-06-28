Wednesday, June 28, 2023
FIA files appeal against order on remand of Parvez Elahi

Agencies
June 28, 2023
LAHORE   -   The Fed­eral Investigation Agency (FIA) on Tuesday challenged the or­ders of not granting physical remand of former chief minis­ter Punjab and Pakistan Teh­reek-e-Insaf (PTI) President Chaudhry Parvez Elah before a sessions court in a suspi­cious bank transactions case. Through an appeal, the FIA ap­pealed to sessions court to set aside local court orders of not granting physical remand of Parvez Elahi. The agency sub­mitted that the local court or­ders were against the facts, adding that it required custo­dy of Parvez Elahi for investi­gation. An additional district and sessions judge conducted proceedings on the FIA’a ap­peal and issued notices to the respondents, including Parvez Elahi, for July 4. A day earlier, a judicial magistrate had sent Chaudhry Parvez Elah to jail on judicial remand in the case.

Agencies

