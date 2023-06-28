Wednesday, June 28, 2023
Five additional judges of Balochistan High Court take oath

Our Staff Reporter
June 28, 2023
QUETTA   -   Chief Justice of Balochistan High Court Justice Naeem Akhtar Af­ghan on Tuesday administered the oath to the five additional judges of the Balochistan High Court in a ceremony.

The swearing-in ceremony was held in the Balochistan High Court, and Judge of the Su­preme Court of Pakistan Justice Jamal Khan Mandukhel special­ly participated in the ceremony. While judges of Balochistan High Court and subordinate courts, former judges and law­yers were also present in large numbers. The permanent Ad­ditional Judges included Justice Iqbal Ahmed Kasi, Justice Shau­kat Ali Rukhshani, Justice Gul Hasan Tareen, Justice Moham­mad Amir Nawaz Rana and Jus­tice Sardar Ahmed Halimi. After these judges become perma­nent, the total number of per­manent judges in Balochistan High Court will be thirteen

