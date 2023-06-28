Five dacoits killed in Sukkur, claims Ghotki SSP

SUKKUR-Ghotki Police has claimed to kill a dacoit and injured three of his accomplices in an encounter, while separately four other dacoits, including one carrying Rs0.5 million head money, were killed in an attack by a rival gang. SSP Ghotki, Tanveer Hussain Tunio said the police and criminals had an encounter in village Rehmat Jagirani in the Katcha area of Katcha Bindhi Police Station in Ghotki district, in which dacoit Mukhtiar son of Abdul Aziz Jagirani was killed, while his three accomplices Golo son of Walidad Jagirani, Nizamuddin son of Abdul Ghafoor Jagirani and Mashgool son of Anwar Jagirani were injured. He said the deceased dacoit Mukhtiar Jagirani was wanted to police in multiple cases of murder, highway robberies, kidnapping for ransom and others. The SSP further said that in a separate incident, the gang of Qutab Jagirani attacked the gang of Mukhtiar Jagirani, in which four dacoits, including Vengus son of Qabil Jagirani, a notified criminal carrying head money of Rs0.5 million, were killed. The other three dacoits were identified as Jam Saddiq Jagirani, Alam Jagirani and Nadir son of Qutubuddin Jagirani, said SSP Ghotki.

Meanwhile, the video of three employees of a private company, kidnapped by the dacoits a month ago surfaced on the social media, in which the hostages could be seen begging for their release.

Four persons injured in clash between two groups

Four persons were injured at Isra University in a clash allegedly associated with the two groups of academicians who have been battling in the courts of law to wrest administrative control of the varsity. The police, while sharing preliminary details of the incident, informed that aerial firing was also done on the campus. The injured have been identified as Abdur Rehman, Abdullah, Moeen and Hammad and were shifted to Liaquat University Hospital. Large contingents of police reached the varsity to defuse the tense situation while the patients at Isra University Hospital remained in the grip of fear over the unfolding violence. Both groups of academicians blamed each other for provoking the clash.