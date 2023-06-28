GDA approves feasibility fund for fishermen colony

ISLAMABAD - The Gwadar Development Authority (GDA) approved a budget of Rs33.8 million for the feasibility study of a residential colony for fishermen in Gwadar. Last year, during his visit to Gwadar, Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif approved the allocation of 200 acres of land for the construction of the residential colony for local fishermen.

The feasibility fund for the colony was approved at the 26th GDA Governing Body meeting, chaired by Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo. Several other projects on the meeting agenda were also approved, according to Gwadar Pro on Tuesday. “Gwadar is our primary coastal city, and the provincial government has provided substantial funds for its development,” Chief Minister Balochistan told the meeting, adding, “The provincial government is improving the quality of life for the people of Gwadar through various development projects.”

According to an official statement, the meeting approved the revised GDA budget for the financial year 2022-23 and the proposed budget for the financial year 2023-24. The body also approved a proposed GDA housing scheme of 100 acres with additional land, as well as beachfront development for the construction of recreational spots and a seafood street on Gwadar Marine Drive.

The meeting further approved changing the status of 500 acres of land allocated for Gwadar University in Mouza Shabi, in the master plan, to an Education City. It was also agreed to hand over GDA’s 23 km sewerage line to Gwadar Municipality. During the meeting, the GDA Service Regulation 2023 was approved, and the CM directed the concerned authorities to prepare a summary to make temporary GDA employees permanent. The meeting also sanctioned several new jobs in GDA.

Following the meeting, Director General GDA Mujeeb-ur-Rehman Qambarani stated that over the past year and a half, GDA has witnessed an extraordinary series of four governing body meetings.

During these meetings, major policy decisions were made and numerous transformative projects were approved, setting the stage for unprecedented growth and development. These momentous decisions encompassed crucial aspects such as infrastructure development, investment facilitation, Special Economic District, urban planning, and tourism promotion.

The visionary policies adopted in these meetings have laid a solid foundation for Gwadar’s economic potential to flourish, attracting both domestic and international investors. “With these important decisions, Gwadar is poised to emerge as a vibrant centre of trade, commerce, and tourism, capable of captivating the world with its immense possibilities and unmatched beauty,” Qambarani said.