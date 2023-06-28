Wednesday, June 28, 2023
Gold price decreases by Rs1,100 per tola

APP
June 28, 2023
Business

ISLAMABAD - The per tola price of 24 karat gold decreased by Rs1,100 and was sold at Rs214,200 on Tuesday against its sale at Rs215,300 the previous day. The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also decreased by Rs943 to Rs183,642 from Rs184,585 whereas the price of 10 grams 22 karat gold went down to Rs168,338 from Rs.169,203, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported. The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained constant at Rs.2,550 and Rs.2,186.21 respectively. The price of gold in the international market decreased by $9 to $1922 from $1931, the association reported.

