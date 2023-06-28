Govt taking steps to ensure security of minority communities: KP CM

Peshawar - A delegation from the Sikh community- based in Peshawar met with the Caretaker Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Azam Khan, on Tuesday.

The delegation, led by Sikh community leader Gopal Singh, included family members of the deceased Sikh citizen Manmohan Singh and the injured Sikh Tarlok Singh, who were targeted in Peshawar recently.

Caretaker Provincial Minister for Information & Minority Affairs, Barrister Feroz Jamal Shah Kakakhel, Principal Secretary to CM Amjad Ali Khan, Secretary Auqaf and Minority Affairs Dr Asad Ali, and other relevant authorities were also present during the meeting.

During the discussion, Chief Minister Azam Khan strongly condemned the killing of the innocent minority community member, Manmohan Singh, and expressed his sympathies to the bereaved family and the Sikh community. He described the targeting of innocent minorities as highly regrettable and condemnable, emphasizing that Sikh community members are patriotic and peaceful citizens who have long contributed to national development.

The Chief Minister further stated that the targeting of innocent minorities aims to disrupt religious harmony and destabilize the country, but the individuals behind such acts will never succeed in their nefarious designs.

He assured the delegation that the caretaker provincial government is taking all necessary steps to ensure the security of minority communities and will continue to do so.

Chief Minister Azam Khan directed the Inspector General of Police to engage with Sikh community leaders to gather their input for devising an improved security plan. He also instructed the relevant authorities to install CCTV cameras in the residential areas and business points of the Sikh community.

The delegation from the minority community expressed gratitude to the Chief Minister for issuing necessary directives to ensure their security and for providing all possible support to the Sikh community. They acknowledged that the provincial government has always supported them during difficult times and taken necessary steps to address their issues.

During the meeting, the Chief Minister presented financial assistance cheques to the heirs of the deceased Manmohan Singh and the injured Tarlok Singh.