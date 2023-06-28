Guatemala’s shock candidate Arevalo poised to tackle corruption

GUATEMALA CITY-uatemalan presidential candidate Bernardo Arevalo, who pulled off an upset in Sunday elections by advancing to a run-off, declared Tuesday that if he wins, his priority will be fighting corruption. Without that “we are not going to be able to rescue the institutions we need to generate national development,” Arevalo told AFP at the close of a celebratory rally in the capital’s Constitution Square. Guatemala “needs honesty and decency to bring development,” added the 64-year-old sociologist. The battle between Arevalo -- who unexpectedly ended in second place having polled at number eight -- and former first lady Sandra Torres means Guatemala will have its first leftist leader in more than a decade. Torres, the ex-wife of late former president Alvaro Colom, came in first Sunday with about 15.8 percent of votes cast, followed by Arevalo with just under 12 percent, according to the near-complete count early Monday.

The election saw low turnout and a high rate of invalid ballots cast, with few Guatemalans holding out hope that their next president will solve the problems of crushing poverty, violence and corruption.