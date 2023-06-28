Gwadar to turn into economic hub with airport operationalisation

ISLAMABAD-The establishment of New Gwadar International Airport (NGIA) is a shining example of collaboration between China and Pakistan in the area of aviation, as Gwadar is going to turn into an economic hub and tourist destination following the expected completion of this project in September 2023, said aviation consultant Muhammad Afsar Malik. “The NGIA will be the largest airport in Pakistan after its operation,” said Afsar Malik. Test flight operations were made at the NGIA in March 2023, and currently the main terminal building has been undergoing indoor mechanical and electrical equipment installation and decoration operations. Afsar said that construction work on the runway of the airport, including taxiway and service lanes, and navigational lighting system has also been completed.

Due to its modern design, and infrastructure facilities, the NGIA is estimated to be the biggest airport in Pakistan, capable of handling A380 aircraft. Highlighting the potential and capacity of the NGIA, Afsar Malik added that it will not only boost the development of Gwadar, but also act as a portal for boosting trade between Pakistan and China. This newly built airport will elevate the geopolitical status of the region. “Owing to its geographical location, the NGIA will prove as one of the leading airports not only for Pakistan but also for the region to enhance regional trade and connectivity,” Afsar said while talking to WealthPK, adding that the airport will enhance connectivity and trade with Afghanistan, Iran, China, Kazakhstan, Jordan, the United Arab Emirates, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and Qatar through the nearest available airports in the region.

The NGIA has set a shining example of the mega China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project and the collaboration between China and Pakistan in the aviation sector. A senior official from Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCCA), pleading not to be named, told WealthPK that Boeing 747 and other Air Bus aircraft will be able to land at the NGIA with ease, and flights to India, Afghanistan, Iran, China, the Middle East, Central Asian countries will be made from this airport. The official said the NGIA is built with advanced facilities as four planes will be able to get landing simultaneously at this airport, a facility which is not currently available at any other airport in the country. “For the convenience of passengers, 39 hold-and-hang baggage scanning machines are being installed, and latest security arrangements have been installed at the airport with fool-proof security arrangements,” said the official. The areas adjacent to this new airport have been declared special security zones and fool-proof arrangements will be ensured. The official said that with the assistance of Chinese authorities, research is also being conducted to ensure clean and green environment in the areas of the NGIA. The length of runway is 3,658 meters, with the width of 75 meters to adjust big planes’ landing at this airport.

The NGIA is also facilitated with maintenance of planes. As Gwadar is going to become a hub of world trade following the CPEC projects, all the projects are being completed as per international standards.

More than 3,000 people will get employment opportunities at the airport, and trade and economic activities will get boost along with tourism potential as Gwadar, owing to its marine landscape, has unique prominence and attraction.

The Chinese government has financed the airport as part of the CPEC project, while the Sultanate of Oman also contributed $17.6 million for the airport project. A Chinese airport construction firm, Chinese Communication Construction Company (CCC), has been handling this project of $246 million, and following its completion, it will be operated and managed by the PCAA.