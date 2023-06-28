Heavy rain batters Mirpurkhas  

MIRPURKHAS - Rainfall hit the Mirpurkhas city and other towns of the district after severe heat spell along with thunder storm and strong winds here on Tuesday night. Rainfall started with thunder storm and strong winds as result many trees and sign boards were uprooted at different places while mostly markets and bazaars were closed as Eid shopping of the people was disturbed today night. Rainy water was accumulated at the main roads and streets and during rainfall traffic was missing from the roads. People including women and children had come to bazaars and markets for Eid shopping left markets and bazaars in speed for their houses. Low lying areas were submerged under rainy water. Power supply was suspended as the rainfall started. City was plunged into darkness while push cart owners also closed their business. In cattle peri, cattles and their owners also disturbed due to rainfall as their cattles remained standed under the rainfall. Abadgars have expressed their happiness over the rainfall as saying that there was need of water for standed cotton and other crops because of in this tail end district already acute shortage of irrigation water persisting as result standed cotton and other crops were affecting severally.

Rainfall changed the weather as pleasant as youths and children also enjoyed with pleasant weather. Report received that rainfall also occurred in Mirwah Gorchani, Digri, Jhuddo, Naokot, Kot Ghulam Muhammad, Jhilori, Sindhri, Hingorno, Khaan etc. However after half an hour rainfall slow but intermittently continued till filing of the news.