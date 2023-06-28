Helping shape the future of Pakistan

Summer’s peak is filled with numerous activities, the start of vacations, and celebrating the end of exams season. More importantly, students now look to plan and map out the next stage of their education journey with the assistance of their parents and schools. Having been through this experience myself and with my children, I confess it can be an exciting yet daunting time! I’m proud that we play such a key part in that journey at the British Council. As the May/June exams sessions have come to an end we have just delivered an incredible hundreds of thousands of school exams in Pakistan.

With over 250 million people, Pakistan is the fifth most populous nation globally with an impressive 64% of its population under the age of 30. Successive British Council Next Generation reports in Pakistan (our global British Council research series) indicate that young people are predominantly concerned with education and employment. In recent years, there has been a growing recognition of the value that UK international qualifications bring to the table. Today young Pakistanis see UK international qualifications to access global opportunities and unlock their natural interest in the world.

This is where the British Council comes in. We work closely with the Government of Pakistan to not only strengthen local school systems but also ensure that students that choose to take a UK international qualification—are able to do so across the country. Our school exams are delivered through our British Council Partner Schools. In Pakistan, we have among the largest Partner School Networks in the world with 730 schools in 53 cities divided into 6 regions across the country—delivering world-class UK international qualifications.

We support Partner Schools by providing a secure, compliant and consistent exams delivery service, dedicated account management support, and professional development and training support for teachers and school leaders. Our support enables schools to make a difference in young lives in local communities across Pakistan. We have numerous examples of students from across our British Council Partner Schools who have recently taken an exam with us—often in very challenging circumstances.

In a heart-warming example, a student of Cliff House School in Quetta, Hassan Idrees was due to appear for his O-Level exams in this May/June session. Hassan is a cancer survivor and had undergone some very serious treatments in the past few months. We worked closely with the Cliff House School to make special arrangements so Hassan could take his exams from a wheelchair, in a separate room and that all his needs were taken care of while he focused on giving his exams. Hassan now plans to do his A-levels in business subjects and then pursue a career in accounting. We are supporting Hassan in his journey and his perseverance in the face of adversity is a lesson for all of us. In another example, a female candidate Zoha Asghar from Nixor College in Karachi has said that over the course of four years, her experience with British Council examinations has been intense and challenging, yet ultimately transformative. Zoha aspires to pursue a career in the medical field. She is currently pursuing her undergraduate studies in Pakistan, after which she plans on attaining a fellowship from abroad. Obtaining a UK qualification such as an O/A level will greatly contribute to her plan. In her words: ‘the comprehensive education provided by an O/A level exam, delivered by the British Council has sparked my curiosity, enabling me to question and understand concepts from a broader perspective. This mindset will benefit me at every stage of my personal and professional journey.’

These students will be future accountants, doctors, artists and engineers who will contribute to a more prosperous future for Pakistan. Some of these candidates will continue to study in Pakistan while others may choose to go abroad for further qualifications. Our aim remains to ensure inclusive and quality education for all. Our work in delivering school exams is just one part of our work in education. Our support for women and girls’ education is integral to all we do: through the Scottish Scholarship Scheme we have delivered over 18,000 scholarships on behalf of the Scottish Government to underprivileged women and young girls since 2013. This ensures that their education is not hindered due to financial constraints, and they can contribute to the greater economic well-being of their families.

All of the above work is rooted in our purpose: to support peace and prosperity by building connections, understanding and trust between people in the UK and Pakistan. Exams season may be over now but our connection with Pakistani students, their parents, teachers, and schools will remain.