Wednesday, June 28, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Hot, humid weather expected in most parts of country

Hot, humid weather expected in most parts of country
Web Desk
9:40 AM | June 28, 2023
National

Hot and humid weather is expected in most parts of the country during the next twelve hours.

However, rain-wind thundershower is expected at isolated places in upper Punjab, Islamabad, and Potohar region, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, eastern Balochistan, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir.

Temperature of some major cities recorded this morning:

Islamabad twenty-seven  degree centigrade, Lahore twenty-eight, Karachi thirty, Peshawar twenty-six, Quetta twenty-four, Gilgit twenty-two, Murree sixteen and Muzafarabad twenty-three degree centigrade.     

According to weather forecast of Met Office for Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, partly cloudy weather with chances of rain-thunderstorm is expected in Srinagar, Jammu,  Anantnag and  Shopian, Leh, Pulwama and  Baramula.

Temperature recorded this morning:    

Srinagar and Baramula nineteen degree centigrade, Jammu twenty-seven, Leh eleven, Pulwama and Shopian eighteen and Anantnag twenty degree centigrade.  

Pacra reaffirms credit rating of PMIC

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-06-27/Lahore/epaper_img_1687845249.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023