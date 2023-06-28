Hot, humid weather expected in most parts of country

Hot and humid weather is expected in most parts of the country during the next twelve hours.

However, rain-wind thundershower is expected at isolated places in upper Punjab, Islamabad, and Potohar region, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, eastern Balochistan, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir.

Temperature of some major cities recorded this morning:

Islamabad twenty-seven degree centigrade, Lahore twenty-eight, Karachi thirty, Peshawar twenty-six, Quetta twenty-four, Gilgit twenty-two, Murree sixteen and Muzafarabad twenty-three degree centigrade.

According to weather forecast of Met Office for Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, partly cloudy weather with chances of rain-thunderstorm is expected in Srinagar, Jammu, Anantnag and Shopian, Leh, Pulwama and Baramula.

Temperature recorded this morning:

Srinagar and Baramula nineteen degree centigrade, Jammu twenty-seven, Leh eleven, Pulwama and Shopian eighteen and Anantnag twenty degree centigrade.