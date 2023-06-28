IGP Islamabad seeks apology from IHC in contempt case

ISLAMABAD-Inspector General (IG) of Islamabad police Akbar Nasir Khan Tuesday sought the apology from the Islamabad High Court (IHC) in a contempt of court case over the arrest of Dr Shireen Mazari despite the court orders.

A single bench of IHC comprising Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb conducted hearing of contempt of court petition against the IG Islamabad police in a matter related to rearrest of Dr Shireen Mazari, former leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

Mazari’s daughter Imaan Mazari Advocate filed the petition through her lawyer Zainab Janjua Advocate.

In this regard, the IG submitted a reply in the contempt of court and apologized to the court adopting the stance that he was ashamed and apologized for the impression of violating the court order.

He stated, “I am ashamed and apologize over the impression of court order’s violation made in the case. The IG said that he had issued order to his office to avoid any such situation in the future. He ordered the police officers to fully implement the court orders, he said.

He added, “I cannot think of any violation of any directive or order of the court. I have initiated departmental action against the policemen who arrested Shireen Mazari. A show-cause notice has been issued to the arresting police in-charge, constable and lady constable. Sub-Inspector Haider Ali, Constables Sohail Qureshi, Faisal and Waqas were included in the arrest team.”

On the other hand, he said before DC Rawalpindi’s MPO order, court order to stop arrest was not served on police.

He said that they were told about the order dated 17th May under MPO of DC Rawalpindi. The IG Islamabad, in his reply, argued that police officers have been ordered to ensure full implementation of the court orders. He added that departmental action has been initiated against the policemen who arrested Shireen Mazari.