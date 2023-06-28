IMF says focusing on quick loan revival for Pakistan

PM makes phone call to IMF MD to brief her on fresh measures to enhance taxes n Shehbaz hopes IMF deal in a couple of days n Kristalina Georgieva says the Fund wants positive improvement in economic situation of Pakistan n Ishaq Dar says govt looking for a mechanism to receive all $2.6 billion stalled funds from IMF.
ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has expressed the confidence that understanding on International Monetary Fund (IMF) programme will shape into a final decision by the Fund within a couple of days. He expressed these views during a telephonic conversation with Managing Director IMF, Kristalina Georgieva, on Tuesday.
Pakistan’s ninth review by the IMF under the 2019 Extended Fund Facility (EFF) for the release of a $1.2bn tranche is still pending with fewer than 10 days remaining the programme’s expiry on June 30.
The telephonic conversation was the follow-up of PM Shehbaz Sharif’s three meetings with her in Paris last week. The Prime Minister also expressed the resolve to achieve the goals for improving economic conditions of the country in collaboration with the Fund.
The PM took her into confidence about the fresh measures to enhance taxes in the amended finance bill 2023-24 and cut on non-development expenditure.
Speaking on this occasion, the Managing Director IMF acknowledged the efforts of Pakistan for completing the IMF programme in the wake of her recent meetings with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in Paris.
She said, we want positive improvement in the economic situation of Pakistan.
Meanwhile, Nathan Porter, IMF Mission Chief to Pakistan, said that discussions are continuing with Pakistan with the aim of quickly reaching an agreement on financial support from the IMF. “Over the past few days, the Pakistani authorities have taken decisive measures to bring policies more in line with the economic reform program," said the IMF official said in a statement.
He said that economic reform program is supported by the IMF. "These include the passage of a budget by the parliament that broadens the tax base while
opening up space for higher social and development spending as well as steps towards improving the functioning of the foreign exchange market and tightening monetary policy to reduce inflationary and balance of payment pressures that affect particularly the more vulnerable”.
“The IMF team continues discussions with Pakistani authorities with the aim of quickly reaching an agreement on financial support from the IMF,” he concluded.
Pakistan has recently fulfilled the IMF condition. In last week, the government had announced additional taxation measures of Rs215 billion and cut the expenditures by Rs85 billion to control the budget deficit to fulfil the prior actions of the IMF. Later, the SBP increased the interest rate by one percent to 22 percent.
Officials in the Ministry of Finance are optimistic that staff level agreement would be finalized in a couple of days, as the IMF’s Extended Fund Facility (EFF) agreed in 2019 would expire on June 30. This agreement would pave way for getting approval of loan tranche from the executive board of the IMF.
The government had already announced that it wouldn’t enter into new programme with the IMF as the next government after general elections would decide about it.
Meanwhile, talking to a private TV channel, Finance Minister Ishaq Dar said that the government is looking for a mechanism to receive all $2.6 billion stalled funds from the IMF
He said that the nation will soon hear “good news” regarding the stalled bailout package as the “next one or two days are important”.
“We are trying our best to complete the 9th [IMF] review and the nation will receive good news soon,” the financial czar added. Dar said that the IMF had demanded that the key policy rate be raised to 22% and that the review “will be done.”
He said the previous PTI-led government violated the IMF agreement and emphasised the need for the charter of economy to steer the country of out of the economic crisis.
“We all should happily give sacrifices for the country,” Dar said adding that the country is facing a challenging situation.
The IMF funds subject to approval by its board promise respite for Pakistan, which is battling its worst economic meltdown, with an acute balance of payments crisis and falling reserves of foreign exchange.
The IMF and Pakistani authorities are at loggerheads on different issues since October last year. Initially, the IMF was not sending its review mission to Pakistan for the ninth review, which later visited Islamabad from January 31 to February 9 this year. However, both sides were failed to reach on staff level agreement as the IMF had asked for tough economic measures before signing staff level agreement.