IMF says focusing on quick loan revival for Pakistan

PM makes phone call to IMF MD to brief her on fresh measures to enhance taxes n Shehbaz hopes IMF deal in a couple of days n Kristalina Georgieva says the Fund wants positive improvement in economic situation of Pakistan n Ishaq Dar says govt looking for a mechanism to receive all $2.6 billion stalled funds from IMF.

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Shehbaz Shar­if has expressed the confidence that understanding on Inter­national Monetary Fund (IMF) programme will shape into a fi­nal decision by the Fund within a couple of days. He expressed these views during a telephonic conversation with Managing Di­rector IMF, Kristalina Georgie­va, on Tuesday.

Pakistan’s ninth review by the IMF under the 2019 Extended Fund Facility (EFF) for the re­lease of a $1.2bn tranche is still pending with fewer than 10 days remaining the programme’s ex­piry on June 30.

The telephonic conversation was the follow-up of PM Sheh­baz Sharif’s three meetings with her in Paris last week. The Prime Minister also expressed the re­solve to achieve the goals for im­proving economic conditions of the country in collaboration with the Fund.

The PM took her into confi­dence about the fresh measures to enhance taxes in the amended finance bill 2023-24 and cut on non-development expenditure.

Speaking on this occasion, the Managing Director IMF acknowl­edged the efforts of Pakistan for completing the IMF programme in the wake of her recent meet­ings with Prime Minister Sheh­baz Sharif in Paris.

She said, we want positive im­provement in the economic situ­ation of Pakistan.

Meanwhile, Nathan Porter, IMF Mission Chief to Pakistan, said that discussions are continuing with Pakistan with the aim of quickly reaching an agreement on financial support from the IMF. “Over the past few days, the Pakistani authorities have taken decisive measures to bring pol­icies more in line with the eco­nomic reform program," said the IMF official said in a statement.

He said that economic reform program is supported by the IMF. "These include the passage of a budget by the parliament that broadens the tax base while

opening up space for higher social and development spend­ing as well as steps towards improving the functioning of the foreign exchange market and tightening monetary pol­icy to reduce inflationary and balance of payment pressures that affect particularly the more vulnerable”.

“The IMF team continues dis­cussions with Pakistani au­thorities with the aim of quick­ly reaching an agreement on financial support from the IMF,” he concluded.

Pakistan has recently ful­filled the IMF condition. In last week, the government had an­nounced additional taxation measures of Rs215 billion and cut the expenditures by Rs85 billion to control the budget deficit to fulfil the prior ac­tions of the IMF. Later, the SBP increased the interest rate by one percent to 22 percent.

Officials in the Ministry of Fi­nance are optimistic that staff level agreement would be final­ized in a couple of days, as the IMF’s Extended Fund Facility (EFF) agreed in 2019 would ex­pire on June 30. This agreement would pave way for getting ap­proval of loan tranche from the executive board of the IMF.

The government had already announced that it wouldn’t en­ter into new programme with the IMF as the next government after general elections would decide about it.

Meanwhile, talking to a private TV channel, Finance Minister Ishaq Dar said that the govern­ment is looking for a mechanism to receive all $2.6 billion stalled funds from the IMF

He said that the nation will soon hear “good news” regard­ing the stalled bailout package as the “next one or two days are important”.

“We are trying our best to complete the 9th [IMF] review and the nation will receive good news soon,” the financial czar added. Dar said that the IMF had demanded that the key pol­icy rate be raised to 22% and that the review “will be done.”

He said the previous PTI-led government violated the IMF agreement and emphasised the need for the charter of economy to steer the country of out of the economic crisis.

“We all should happily give sacrifices for the country,” Dar said adding that the country is facing a challenging situation.

The IMF funds subject to ap­proval by its board promise respite for Pakistan, which is battling its worst economic meltdown, with an acute bal­ance of payments crisis and falling reserves of foreign ex­change.

The IMF and Pakistani author­ities are at loggerheads on dif­ferent issues since October last year. Initially, the IMF was not sending its review mission to Pakistan for the ninth review, which later visited Islamabad from January 31 to February 9 this year. However, both sides were failed to reach on staff lev­el agreement as the IMF had asked for tough economic mea­sures before signing staff level agreement.