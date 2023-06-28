Islamabad police chalk out security plan for Eid-ul-Azha

Islamabad-The Islamabad capital police have chalked out a comprehensive security plan to maintain peace and tranquillity in the district during the Eid-ul-Adha holidays, informed a police spokesman on Tuesday.

He said that, following the special directions of Islamabad Capital City Police officer (ICCPO) Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan, a comprehensive security plan for Eid-ul-Azha has been issued.

According to the security plan, more than 3000 police personnel including Zonal DPOs, SDPOs will shield Eid prayers to be offered in mosques and imam bargahas which have been categorized according to their sensitivity. Likewise, police personnel will be deployed at Faisal Mosque to provide security cover to the devotees.

All the mosques, imam bargahs, religious places, public parks and other important places would be provided maximum security on Eid adding that CPO/ DIG Operations will monitor all the security arrangements in the city while all security will also be monitored through safe city surveillance cameras and special police squads.

Likewise, the dolphin personnel will be deputed in the city for patrolling at all public and sensitive places while personnel of the special branch will perform their duties during Eid prayer.

Similarly, the Islamabad capital police officials including one SP and 4 DSPs are deployed to maintain traffic flow in the city. The Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Syed Mustafa Tanveer will monitor all the traffic arrangements.

One-wheeling will not be allowed and those violating traffic rules will be dealt with iron hands while public places, parks, playgrounds will be kept under strict vigilance and security cover.

SSP Operation/ Investigations has strictly directed all the zonal officers that a large number of people will gather for Eid prayer and the concerned zonal officers would be responsible of the security around worship places in their respective areas. He added that the DPOs and SDPOs and Officer Incharge Police Stations will physically remain in their respective areas.

Personnel of the special branch will collect important intelligence information and will convey immediately to the concerned officer and police control. Bomb disposal squad will do technical sweeping before Eid prayer.

Islamabad Capital City Police officer (ICCPO) Dr Akbar Nasir Khan said that the purpose of all the security arrangements is to ensure the safety of congregations, to avert any terrorism activity and to maintain peace and tranquillity in the city.