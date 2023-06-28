Kundi lauds interior ministry’s decision of setting up Passport counters in NADRA offices

DERA ISMAIL KHAN - Minister of State for Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Faisal Karim Kundi on Tuesday lauded the Interior ministry’s decision of setting up counters for issuing passports at sev­eral NADRA centers across the country and demanded for the same facility at Tehsil level in Dera Ismail Khan. According to a press release issued here, the state minister paid tribute to the interior minister for pro­viding facility of Passport in NADRA offices and termed it a people-friendly initiative. Fais­al Kundi demanded that this laudable facility should also be provided to the residents of far-flung areas of Dera Ismail Khan. He said the facility of passport processing counters should be provided at NADRA centers in Tehsils Daraban, Paroa, Kula­chi and Paharpur. Moreover, the minister demanded of the interior ministry to establish a NADRA office in Paniala.