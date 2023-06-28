Mayor extends olive branch to opponents for betterment of Karachi

KARACHI - Karachi Mayor Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Tuesday reaffirmed his commitment to collaborating with his political opponents in an effort to bring relief to the citizens.

Wahab had presided over a meeting to discuss the preparations for Eidul Azha, accompanied by towns chairman of the Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI). The Karachi mayor vowed to prioritise the issues that each town in the city was facing.

In order to address the issues facing the city, Wahab said efforts were being made to include all the stakeholders. On Monday, Wahab directed all the stakeholders to address the Karachi issues.

Presiding over a meeting, the Karachi mayor issued directives to the TMC, Solid Waste Management Board and other departments to take action and resolve the issues facing the Karachiites. He stated that all the relevant officers should communicate with each other to resolve the complaints on top priority. The PPP leader also ordered the removal of illegal cattle market established at Orangi’s green belt. Wahab warned the officers of action if he received any complaint about garbage in the port city.

He also directed the water board to address Manghopir’s water supply issue.

Deputy Mayor Karachi Salman Abdullah Murad, Managing Director Sindh Solid Waste Management Board Syed Imtiaz Shah, Parliamentary Leader in City Council Najmi Alam, General Secretary of People’s Party South District Karamullah Waqasi, Deputy Commissioner West Ali Zulfikar Memon, Deputy Commissioner East Tabraiz Murry and other officers and elected representatives were also present.

Barrister Murtaza Wahab assured the town chairmen that all possible support will be provided for the early resolution of the problems that have been identified by chairmen of different areas, for the betterment of the city. We want to work together, that’s why we are coordinating with all the elected local representatives.

After Eid-ul-Azha, the Town Chairman’s offices and other needs will be fulfilled. Apart from the designated collection points, the points proposed by the town chairmen will also be considered in connection with the arrangements for Eid-ul-Azha. He said excavation work at landfill sites to safely bury the offals has now completed. A total of 18 trenches have been dug to bury the waste and offals, while 93 collection points will be created to collect the offals, and 6802 vehicles and 24,366 manpower will be used in the operation of collecting the offals, Mayor Karachi said complaints centers will be functional in every district and complaints can be registered on SSWMB’s helpline number 1128, which will be dealt with promptly. He said thousands of animals are sacrificed on Eid-ul-Azha and this process continues for three days, so special arrangements are made to keep the city clean on this occasion.