Missing youth found dead in canal

FAISALABAD - A mutilated body of a missing teenager was found in Gugera Branch Canal, in the lim­its of City Jaranwala po­lice station. Police said on Tuesday that 19-year-old Waseem, resident of Jaranwala went missing three days ago. His rela­tive searched him here and there but in vain and reported the mat­ter to the area police. On Monday night, some passersby spotted the body in Gugera Branch Canal near Rescue-1122 Station Jaranwala Road and informed the res­cuers. The divers of Res­cue-1122 fished out the body which was later on identified as Waseem. The body has also marks of bullets. The police took the body into cus­tody and sent it to mor­tuary for postmortem. Further investigation was underway.