NAB summons Imran on July 4 in gifts case

ISLAMABAD - The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Tuesday served a second notice on Chairman PTI Imran Khan in Toshakhana case, asking for­mer prime minister to appear in person before its probe team on July 4.

The counsel for PTI chief advocate Ali Ijaz Buttar received the notice that was served on the ex-pre­mier at his Zaman Park residence in Lahore.

The notice was issued under section 19 of Na­tional Accountability Ordinance (NAO), 1999 in an inquiry against holders of public office regarding “misuse of authority, criminal breach of trust and illegal gain in selling gifted state assets.”

“Whereas, the inquiry proceedings have re­vealed that during your tenure as former Prime Minister of Pakistan, you were presented 108 gift­ed state assets, out of the same, 58 gifted state as­sets were retained by you,” reads the notification.

The notice says that Khan didn’t deposit the state gifts in Toshakhana (state treasury) for fair price assessment in contravention of the rules and sub­sequently retained the gifts worth millions of ru­pees. “Moreover, you sold/misappropriated some of the gifted state assets for your personal benefit.”

NAB through the notice alleged that Khan being former prime minister influenced the process of price evaluation by the government and private appraisers. The notice further asks Khan to ap­pear as accused before its combined investigation team (CIT) at the bureau’s Rawalpindi office on July 4 for recording his statement. It further asks the chairman PTI to produce compete record of the state gifts received, as well as sold, and phys­ically present the state gifts retained by him for their price evaluation by the experts.

Earlier, NAB had called upon Khan to appear be­fore its CIT on June 26 but he did not appear on the said date with the plea to shift the date of appear­ance to July 4.