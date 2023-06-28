Wednesday, June 28, 2023
Nation to celebrate Eid-ul-Azha tomorrow with religious fervor

Web Desk
10:27 AM | June 28, 2023
National

Eid-ul-Azha will be celebrated with religious fervour tomorrow, to commemorate the great sacrifice of Hazrat Ibrahim and Hazrat Ismael (AS). 

The day will dawn with special prayers in mosques for well-being of Ummah and progress, prosperity and security of the country.

Eid prayers' congregations will be held at mosques, Eidgahs and open places in all cities, towns and villages.

Ulema, in their Eid sermons, will highlight the significance of the philosophy of great sacrifice rendered by Hazrat Ibrahim and Hazrat Ismail (AS).

People will offer sacrifice of animals to follow the Sunnah of Hazrat Ibrahim (AS).

Civic authorities have made special arrangements for disposal of offals and other solid waste during the Eid days. 

Radio Pakistan, Pakistan Television and private media will air special programmes in connection with Eid-ul-Azha while newspapers will publish special supplements highlighting the importance of Eid-ul-Azha and Sunnah of Hazrat Ibrahim AS.

