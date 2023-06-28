Nawaz, Zardari meet in Dubai, discuss key issues

DUBAI - Political activities of Pakistan’s politicians in Dubai have started getting pace as former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and former president Asif Zardari held an important meeting at a hotel located along Sheikh Zayed Road here yesterday.
According to reports, dissolution of assemblies, date of general elections, seat adjustment in Punjab and other important issues were discussed during the meeting.
However, the talks would consume more time to take reach any final decision.
There are reports that more sessions are being held to prepare a complete plan for holding the general elections in November this year, while the dissolution of Parliament has also been discussed in the first week of August, but no further information was available till the filing of this report. On the other hand, numerous reports are circulating regarding political activities in Dubai. Some PML-N leaders have claimed that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has also arrived in Dubai from London to settle future issues through mutual understanding, but confirmation from diplomatic officials or other local authorities has not come out as yet.