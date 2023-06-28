Nawaz, Zardari meet in Dubai, discuss key issues

DUBAI - Political activities of Paki­stan’s politicians in Dubai have started getting pace as former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and former president Asif Zardari held an import­ant meeting at a hotel located along Sheikh Zayed Road here yesterday.

According to reports, disso­lution of assemblies, date of general elections, seat adjust­ment in Punjab and other im­portant issues were discussed during the meeting.

However, the talks would consume more time to take reach any final decision.

There are reports that more sessions are being held to pre­pare a complete plan for hold­ing the general elections in November this year, while the dissolution of Parlia­ment has also been dis­cussed in the first week of August, but no further information was available till the filing of this re­port. On the other hand, numerous reports are cir­culating regarding polit­ical activities in Dubai. Some PML-N leaders have claimed that Prime Min­ister Shehbaz Sharif has also arrived in Dubai from London to settle future is­sues through mutual un­derstanding, but confir­mation from diplomatic officials or other local au­thorities has not come out as yet.