Nepal down Pakistan in SAFF Championship  

LAHORE - Nepal downed Pakistan 1-0 at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru on Tuesday during the SAFF Championship match. The match was a dead rubber since both teams were already out of the race for the semis after losing their first two matches, against India and Kuwait, in Group A. It seemed as if the match was heading towards a draw but Nepal’s Aashish Chaudhary scored the winner in the 80th minute of the match. Pakistan football team lost all three matches during the group stage, without getting on the scoresheet, and conceded nine goals in the process. They finished at the bottom of the points table in Group A. It must be noted that India, Lebanon, Kuwait, Nepal, Bhutan, Maldives, Bangladesh and Pakistan are competing for the title in the 14th edition of the SAFF Championship. Lebanon and Kuwait, who are members of the West Asian Football Federation (WAFF), are participating in the event as guest teams. The top two teams from each group will qualify for the semi-finals, which will be played on July 1. The final will be held on July 4. India and Kuwait are level on points (6) and goal difference (+6) and have already qualified for the semi-finals. The winner of today’s clash will determine who tops the group and takes on the second-placed side from Group B in the last four. For India, only a win will earn them top spot since they trail Kuwait on goals scored.