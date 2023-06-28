No rigging in Karachi Mayor’s election: PPP

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan People’s Party yesterday said that there was no rigging in the Karachi Mayor’s elections earlier this month. Responding to Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) leader Shahid Khaqan Abbasi’s crivisim of Karachi Mayor’s elec­tion, PPP leader Saleem Mandviwala said Murtaza Wahab has been elected Mayor in a democratically transparent election. “Shahid Khaqan Abbasi’s criticism of the Karachi Mayor’s election is beyond comprehension and contradicts facts. The election of Karachi Mayor was the most clear and transparent on which no one raised any objection,” Man­dviwala said. He maintained that it was a democratic pro­cess and every party strives for the success of its candidate. “There was a split within Jamaat-e-Islami and Pakistan Teh­rik-e-Insaaf itself and members issued a video statement saying that they will not vote for Jamaat-e-Islami,” Salim Mandviwala reminded. “If a member does not come to vote, is this also the fault of the PPP? Instead of criticizing the PPP, these members should be asked why they did not cast their votes. The PPP believes in democracy,” he contended.