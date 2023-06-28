Wednesday, June 28, 2023
Pacra reaffirms credit rating of PMIC

PR
June 28, 2023
Business

ISLAMABAD-The Pakistan Credit Rating Agency (PACRA) has maintained the long-term and short-term entity ratings of Pakistan Microfinance Investment Company (PMIC) at ‘AA’ (Double A) and ‘A1+’ (A One Plus) respectively.

The rating reflects strong equity base, well-conceived business plans and strong ownership structure, says a press release of PMIC. The ratings denote a very low expectation of credit risk emanating from a very strong capacity for timely payment of financial commitments which is not significantly vulnerable to foreseeable events. PMIC, incorporated in 2016, is licensed to carry out investment finance services as a Non- Banking Finance Company (NBFC) under the NBFC Rules, 2003 and NBFC Regulations 2008. The strong sponsors, Pakistan Poverty Alleviation Fund (49%), Karandaaz (38%) and KfW, a German Development Bank (13%) strengthen the financial profile of PMIC.

PR

