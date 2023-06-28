Pakistan-India set for Oct 15 as ICC announces World Cup schedule

LAHORE - The fixtures list for the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 in India has been released along with the 10 venues for the mega event that will span across 46 days, later this year. According to ICC press release issued here on Tuesday, the mega event will kick off on October 5 with a repeat of the 2019 Final as England take on New Zealand in Ahmedabad. A total of 10 teams will participate in the event, the first eight having already qualified through the Cricket World Cup Super League. The final two spots will be determined at the end of the CWC Qualifier in Zimbabwe, which concludes on July 9. Each team plays the other nine in a round-robin format with the top four qualifying for the knockout stage and semi-finals. The much-awaited Pakistan vs India encounter will take place in Ahmedabad on Sunday, October 15 and will be the eighth meeting between the two sides at a men’s World Cup. India and Pakistan have faced each other seven times previously – in 1992, 1996, 1999, 2003, 2011, 2015 and 2019. The last time these teams met in the 50-over World Cup was in 2019 at Old Trafford. The first semi-final will be held on Wednesday, November 15 in Mumbai and the second semi-final will be held the following day in Kolkata. Both semi-finals will have a reserve day. The Final will take place at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on November 19 with November 20 slated as the reserve day.