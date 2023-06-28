Pakistan’s development hinges on promotion, facilitation of SMEs: Murtaza Mehmood

LAHORE - Federal Minister for Industries and Production Makhdoom Syed Murtaza Mehmood said on Tuesday that Pakistan economic and industrial development hinged on promoting, incentivizing, financing and strengthening the SMEs, besides es­tablishing one platform for their facilitation.

He stated this while addressing a ceremony regarding World Micro, Small and Medium En­terprises (MSMEs) Day organized by Small and Medium Enterprises Development Authority (SMEDA) here. On this occasion, SMEDA signed six Memorandums of Understanding (MOUs) with six public sector organizations including Punjab Small Industries Corporation (PSIC), Fed­eral Tax Ombudsman (FTO), Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB), Messaliha Interna­tional Center for Arbitration and Dispute Reso­lution (MICADR), Urban Unit Government of the Punjab and Government of Gilgit Baltistan.

The Federal Minister cited that in other countries, a company that started in the backyard grew speed­ily and ultimately turned into a multi-billion global company but unfortunately in Pakistan, it was very hard for SMEs to survive. He added that the world had done a lot regarding SMEs and also micro busi­nesses but Pakistan had not done enough as there was a lot it could have done. The SMEs in Pakistan faced too many issues especially regarding finances as there were too many bottle necks and hurdles in the bureaucracy and government, he said and men­tioned that as federal minister, his focus was to get rid of these bottle necks and facilitate SMEs, which could also turned into a multi-national companies and ‘this is our vision and focus.’

He was of the view that government should not be intervening and interfering but it should be facilitating, incentivizing and focusing on making policies. “I am very lucky to have a best SMEDA team and we worked together. Today, we have signed MoUs with public sector organi­zations,” he maintained.