Pakistani special athletes return home with 80 medals, including 11 gold

LAHORE-The Pakistani squad, after a remarkable performance in the Special Olympic World Games held in Berlin, Germany from June 17 to 25, has returned home with an impressive haul of 80 medals, including 11 gold, 29 silver, and 40 bronze.

The athletes were greeted with an enthusiastic welcome at various venues, including Karachi, Lahore, and Islamabad airports, where officials from Special Olympics Pakistan (SOP), along with their relatives and fans, celebrated their outstanding achievements.

The players and officials were adorned with garlands, showered with flowers and rose petals, while welcoming banners and posters featuring their medal-winning moments captured the spotlight. The surroundings echoed with chants of “Pakistan Zindabad,” as the nation rejoiced in the triumph of its special athletes.

Not only did the Pakistani players amass a total of 80 medals, but they also won the hearts of representatives from 176 countries. Saifullah Solangi, Usman Qamar, Umair Kayani, Faiza Nasir, Naheen Khan, Muhammad Luqman, Zainab Ali Raza, and national athlete Sana, who carried the torch during the opening ceremony, expressed their pride in representing their country and their determination to achieve international recognition for Pakistan.

“Winning medals in Berlin is a tremendous honor for us. Our hard work, the training provided by our coaches, the support of Special Olympics Pakistan, and the prayers of the entire nation have paid off, allowing us to secure such a remarkable number of medals at the Special Olympics World Games,” they shared.

Ronak Lakhani, the head of the national team delegation and Chairperson of Special Olympics Pakistan, expressed gratitude for the exceptional performance of the athletes in the World Games. Lakhani acknowledged the four-year-long preparations leading up to the event and credited the pivotal role of unified partners and coaches in their success. Lakhani also extended congratulations to the parents of the athletes, recognizing their support in nurturing their children’s talents.

Yasmin Haider, an advisor to SOP, emphasized the magnitude of the World Games, being the largest event for special athletes and volunteers worldwide. Haider highlighted the visible passion and enthusiasm displayed by the Pakistani athletes. “As representatives of Pakistan in Berlin, they not only impressed athletes from all participating countries with their message of love and peace, but also made a lasting impression on the organizing committee of the World Games. We are committed to taking every possible step to continue this journey of success in the future,” Haider affirmed.