PM felicitates Pakistani expatriates, Muslim world on Eid-ul-Azha

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday greeting the Pakistani expatriates as well as the Muslim world on Eid-ul-Azha said the festival symbolised the spirit of sacrifice, equality and compassion.

“On the blessed occasion of Eid-ul-Azha, I extend my heartiest greetings to Muslims in general and our overseas Pakistanis in particular who are celebrating this festival today,” he wrote on Twitter.

He said Eid-ul-Azha fostered unity by reducing socio-economic inequalities and created the feelings of empathy and complete surrender before Allah Almighty.

He said a true observance of the ritual demanded of the Muslims to adopt a life of piety and cleanliness.

The prime minister also prayed to Allah Almighty to bless the lives of the followers with peace and prosperity.