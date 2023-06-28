Wednesday, June 28, 2023
PM greets countrymen, Muslim world on Hajj; prays for peace, prosperity

Agencies
June 28, 2023
ISLAMABAD   -   Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday felicitated millions of pilgrims as well as countrymen and Muslims from across the world on the occasion of Hajj 1444 Hijri. “On the occasion of Hajj, I pray to Allah Almighty to resolve all of the economic dif­ficulties of Pakistan and make it a cradle of peace, progress and prosperity,” he wrote on Twitter. The prime minister also prayed to Allah to remove all the prob­lems of the Muslim world, par­ticularly those of Kashmiri and Palestinian brethren. 

