PM orders probe into failure to handle Lahore flooding

LAHORE - Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday ordered an inquiry to fix the responsibility on the officials con­cerned over their failure to overcome the flooding situation caused by the recent rains in Lahore.

The prime minister, who chaired a meeting to review the prepared­ness ahead of the predicted rains in North Punjab, particularly Lahore, expressed his annoyance over the failure to make timely ar­rangements to drain the rainwater. He instruct­ed the provincial govern­ment and the district ad­ministration to fix the responsibility for poor water drainage, and im­mediately suspend the officials showing any negligence. He said the slackness of the relevant departments made the citizens suffer. The prime minister instructed to en­sure full preparedness in the wake of rains pre­dicted in the next few days. The administra­tion should particularly remain alert during Eid-ul-Azha and formulate an emergency plan to deal with the possible situa­tion caused by the rains, he added. He said the is­sues related to the pro­curement of machin­ery for water drainage in the city should be re­solved on an urgent basis.He also directed the rel­evant authorities to car­ry out strict monitoring of hides collection across the province to keep the proscribed outfits away from the activity. Prime Minister Shehbaz asked the administrations to make arrangements for sanitation as well as for the disposal of offals on Eid. He said the special complaint centres and control rooms must work round the clock for pub­lic facilitation keeping in view the Eid-ul-Azha and monsoon season. Pun­jab Chief Secretary Za­hid Akhtar Zaman, Lahore commissioner and other senior officers attended the meeting.