Wednesday, June 28, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Police reinforcements encircle criminals’ hideouts

Agencies
June 28, 2023
Regional, Multan, Newspaper

RAJANPUR   -    Police reinforcements have encircled Mauza Dangri Suri where hardened criminals are believed to be hiding in their hideouts as the police continued operations against gangs of criminals in the Katcha Area of Tehsil Rojhan Mazari for the last 80 days. Launched on the orders of Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi and IGP Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar, the operation was personally supervised by Additional IGP South Punjab Maqsoodul Hassan Rana, RPO DG Khan Captain (retd) Sajjad Hassan, and spearheaded by DPO Rajanpur Captain (retd) Dost Muhammad. Total seven alleged terrorists have been killed, over 20 injured while over 40 facilitators have been arrested during last 80 days, according to the RPO. DPO said, police reinforcements have encircled the Dungri Suri area to target criminals adding that very important achievements are expected soon.

Tags:

Agencies

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-06-28/Lahore/epaper_img_1687933081.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023