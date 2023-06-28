Police release security plan for Eidul Azha

FAISALABAD - The police department has released security plan to provide safe and se­cured atmosphere to the faithful on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha.

Police spokesman Sub Inspector Junaid Ahmad said here on Tuesday that there were 890 Eid congrega­tions expected to be arranged across the district including 654 congrega­tions in Mosques and Imam Bar­gahs and 236 congregations at open spaces. He said that more than 3900 personnel were deputed for security duty for Eid congregations. Among them included 14 Inspectors, 53 Sub Inspectors, 360 Assistant Sub Inspectors, 287 Head Constables and 1371 Constables whereas 5 Superintendents Police (SPs) and 18 Deputy Superintendents Police (DSPs) were directed to supervise all security arrangements.

He said that 86 special pickets were also erected on entry, exit and sensitive points in the district in­cluding Kamal Pur Interchange, Sa­hianwala Interchange and Deputy Wala Interchange whereas elite force, dolphin force and quick re­sponse force would remain active for thorough patrolling on the roads to ensure complete safety and security.

He said that special police force including lady constables were also deputed in parks, graveyards and other public places whereas huge number of police Jawans would re­main alert at Police Lines to deal with any emergency.