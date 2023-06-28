PSX stays bullish

ISLAMABAD - The 100-index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) continued with bullish trend, gaining 15.59 points on Tuesday, a slight positive change of 0.04 per cent, closing at 41,452.69 points against 41,437.10 points the previous day. A total of 234,748,468 shares were traded during the day as compared to 226,821,151 shares the previous day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs.7.476 billion against Rs. 7.010 billion on the last trading day. As many as 308 companies transacted their shares in the stock market; 137 of them recorded gains and 156 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 15 companies remained unchanged. The three top-trading companies were Bankislami Pak with 17,426,502 shares at Rs.17.76 per share; WorldCall Telecom with 11,679,503 shares at Rs.1.09 per share and Oil and Gas Dev. with 10,932,081 shares at Rs.78.00 per share. Rafhan Maize witnessed a maximum increase of Rs.50.00 per share price, closing at Rs.8,400.00, whereas the runner-up was Mehmood Tex. XB with an Rs.36.25 rise in its per share price to Rs.650.00. Bhanero Tex witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs.51.67 per share closing at Rs.948.33; followed by Mari Petroleum with Rs.20.41 decline to close at Rs.1,514.64.