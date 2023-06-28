PTI leader Ali Muhammad re-arrested in Mardan

Mardan - The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa anti-corruption department re-arrested Ali Muhammad Khan, former state minister and Pakistan Tehreek- e-Insaf leader, following his release from Mardan jail on Tuesday.

According to sources within the anti-corruption department, the department recently filed a First Information Report (FIR) against Ali Muhammad Khan, former provincial minister Atif Khan, former MPA Tufail Anjum, contractors, and AD local government. They are allegedly involved in illegal appointments and corruption related to developmental works.

It is worth mentioning that on Tuesday, the anti- corruption court in Peshawar granted bail to former minister Ali Muhammad Khan in the corruption case, resulting in his release.

He is accused of engaging in illegal recruitment and causing a loss of Rs 23 lakh to the exchequer.