PTI running propaganda campaign against military courts: Fayyaz Chohan

Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP) leader Fayyazul Hassan Chohan has said the PTI and its chairman are running a propaganda campaign against military courts.

Addrssing a press conference here on Wednesday, Chohan said the PTI leadership was involved in the violent incidents of May 9 and there were proofs against the party.

He said, “Aitzaz Ahsan and Latif Khosa are misguiding people about military courts." The DG ISPR gave a detailed briefing on military courts. However, a negative campaign was launched on social media by PTI and its chairman against it.”

Chohan said the PTI members were involved in negative activities on social media. He said Aitzaz Ahsan and Latif Khosa were portraying themselves as champions of the Constitution and the law. They were teaching others law and loyalty. They befooled the lawyers.

The IPP leader said these were efforts of Aitzaz Ahsan which made the foreign funding movement successful. He said Aitzaz had levelled allegations against Iftikhar Chaudhry.

Aitzaz parted ways with Iftikhar Chaudhry and played with the sentiments of the people. Chohan said Aitzaz and Khosa owed their stature to Peoples Party and Zulfikar Ali Bhutto. He said Benazir Bhutto honoured Aitzaz and Khosa.

Both the PPP leaders were not ready to quit the party, but running a comprehensive campaign against its policy. He said they were teaching others loyalty by betraying his party. “How can a person who is not loyal to PPP be loyal to PTI?” he asked.

Chohan said military courts were not being set up in Pakistan for the first time. At least 27 civilians had been tried in military courts under the PTI government, he said.