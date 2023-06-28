Wednesday, June 28, 2023
Punjab sets up special polio transit sites in 10 districts

Our Staff Reporter
June 28, 2023
Lahore

LAHORE   -   In anticipation of widescale move­ment of population on Eidul Azha, the Punjab Emergency Operations Cen­tre (EOC) has deployed special polio teams at key transit sites in Punjab. The decision to deploy polio teams was taken at a meeting chaired by the Punjab Emergency Operations Coordi­nator Mr Khizer Afzaal Chaudhry. The meeting was attended by polio eradi­cation partners. “The deployment will help prevent virus reinfection in the province”, said Mr Khizer Afzaal Chaudhry, the Punjab EOC coordina­tor. “Districts have been directed to ensure that that no child travels with­out two drops of oral polio vaccine at the transit sites”, Mr Khizer added. 

The moving population runs the risk of carrying the virus with them and infect unvaccinated and immu­no-compromised children. The occa­sion of Eid serves as an opportunity to vaccinate travelling children and stop virus reinfection. Vaccination teams have been deployed at 93 sites in 10 districts of Punjab including Lahore, Rawalpindi, Multan, Faisala­bad, Bahawalpur, DG Khan, Rajan­pur, Sialkot, Gujranwala and Gujrat. Major points where teams have been deployed include bus terminals, rail­way stations, hospitals, amusement parks and shopping malls. 

“The deployment of teams will play a key role in vaccination of children till five years of age and mitigating the risk of virus transmis­sion”, the EOC head said. “The STPs established for Eidul Azha are sepa­rate to the 23 permanent sites estab­lished at inter-provincial boundaries with KP, Sindh and Baluchistan”, Mr Khizer added. The districts include Attock, Mianwali, Bhakkar, DG Khan, Rajanpur, RY Khan, Multan, Faisala­bad, Lahore and Sialkot. Addressing the participants of the meeting, po­lio programme head expressed the hope that deployment of polio teams will be helpful in preventing polio vi­rus reinfection. 

The EOC coordinator stressed on training of all the teams deployed at the transit points. The EOC head appealed to the parents to cooper­ate with polio teams at the transit sites. “As understood people are travelling to their native towns to celebrate Eid with their loved ones. But it is also necessary that children are given polio drops when they are travelling. The administration of drops will help prevent polio virus movement from one place to anoth­er”, the EOC head underlined. 

Punjab had previously deployed polio teams at major key locations on Eidul Fitr.

