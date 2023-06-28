Wednesday, June 28, 2023
Rana Tanveer calls on PM Shehbaz

Rana Tanveer calls on PM Shehbaz
6:00 PM | June 28, 2023
Federal Minister for Education Rana Tanveer and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday exchanged views on the country’s political situation.

Tanveer called on the premier, during which both the leaders discussed the matters in line with the education and professional training.

Saad apprises premier of issues in line with Railways ministry

On Tuesday, PM Shehbaz  and Federal Minister for Railways and Aviation Khawaja Saad Rafique  discussed the political situation of the country.

During the meeting, both the leaders discussed matters of mutual interest and issues pertaining to the Ministry of Railways.

